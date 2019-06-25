

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) said that its Supervisory Board has appointed Jean-Paul Kress as its new Chief Executive Officer, effect on September 1, 2019. Kress will succeed Simon Moroney, who will step down as Chief Executive Officer on September 1, 2019.



Kress has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Before joining to MorphoSys, Kress served as Chief Executive Officer at Syntimmune, which was acquired by Alexion in November, 2018. Previously, he acted as Head of North America at Sanofi Genzyme.



