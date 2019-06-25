

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said, this July, Prime Day runs for 48 hours starting at midnight on July 15 for Prime members worldwide. Prime Day 2019 will offer more than one million deals globally. Prime members will be offered the best Prime Day deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices.



Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer, said: 'Our vision is that Prime Day should be the absolute best time to be a member - when you can enjoy shopping, savings, entertainment and some of the best deals Prime members have ever seen.'



