

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate rose for the second straight month to the highest level in a year in May, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group rose to 8.8 percent in May from 8.0 percent in April. This was the highest since May 2018, when the rate was 9.3 percent.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 249,000 in May from 220,000 in April. A year ago, the jobless figure was 261,000.



The employment rate rose in May to 73.1 percent from 71.2 percent in the prior month.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 6.6 percent in May.



