

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L) has filed its joint quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. SEC with reported results unchanged from those previously announced on June 20, 2019. The company also presented interim condensed financial statements for the Carnival plc Group which exclude the consolidated results of Carnival Corp., and prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards.



For the six months ended May 31, 2019, Carnival plc reported net income of $304 million or $1.59 per share compared to $231 million or $1.11 per share, prior year. DLC adjusted earnings per share was $1.15 compared to $1.21.



For the first-half, Carnival plc reported total revenue of $4.07 billion compared to $3.93 billion, prior year. Cruise passenger ticket revenue was $3.04 billion compared to $3.09 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX