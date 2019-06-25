

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carpet and floor coverings retailer Carpetright Plc. (CPR.L) reported that its loss before tax for the 52 weeks ended 27 April 2019 narrowed to 24.8 million pounds from 69.8 million pounds last year.



Loss attributable to equity shareholders of the company also narrowed to 22.00 million pounds or 7.9 pence per share from 63.6 million pounds or 93.6 pence per share in the prior year.



Underlying loss per share was 5.1 pence, compared to a loss per share of 5.8 pence last year.



Group revenue decreased by 13.4% to 386.4 million pounds from 446.3 million pounds last year.



Separately, Carpetright said that Sandra Turner will stand down as Non-Executive Director at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 5 September 2019.



Pauline Best will join the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 August 2019. She will succeed Sandra Turner as the Chair of the Remuneration Committee following Sandra's retirement from the Board. Pauline will also join the Audit and Nomination Committees.



