

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's manufacturing confidence deteriorated in June largely reflecting weak production outlook and foreign demand, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



The manufacturing sentiment index dropped to 102 in June from 104 in May. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 104.



The personal production expectations indicator slid to 8 from 12 in May. At the same time, the general production expectations index dropped marginally, to 3 from 4 in the previous month.



At -17, the export order books balance reached its lowest since October 2014. Opinion on overall order books also deteriorated in June with the index reading falling 4 points to -12.



Meanwhile, their balance of opinion on past activity improved again in June, as the corresponding index reading doubled to 8 from 4 a month ago.



Further, the survey revealed that the overall business confidence index remained unchanged in June, at 106.



