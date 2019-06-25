

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Linde (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK) said it will invest $1.4 billion to expand the company's facility in Jurong Island, Singapore to support ExxonMobil's multi-billion dollar expansion of its integrated manufacturing complex. Under a long-term contract, the expanded unit at Jurong Island will upgrade the residue from ExxonMobil's site to hydrogen and synthesis gas.



The industrial gases market in Singapore is one of the largest in Asia. Linde Gas Singapore Pte. Ltd. is the operating entity of The Linde Group in Singapore. It has a hydrogen/syngas & air separation unit located at Jurong Island and a compressed specialty gases facility at Tuas.



