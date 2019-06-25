

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation slowed to the weakest level in fifteen months in May, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index climbed 3.5 percent annually in May, following a 4.9 percent rise in April.



The latest inflation was the lowest since February last year, when it was 2.8 percent.



Prices on the export and the import market grew by 3.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, from a year ago in May. The price index for domestic supply rose 3.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices remained flat in May.



