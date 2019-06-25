

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Tuesday as the U.S. imposed new sanctions targeting Iran's supreme leader and other top officials and the Iranian government said the measures permanently closed the path to diplomacy.



Analysts also remain skeptical whether the United States and China will make any progress on trade at the G20 summit beginning on Friday. The president is 'comfortable with any outcome' from the talks, a senior U.S. official reportedly said on Monday.



The benchmark DAX was trading flat at 12,280 after losing half a percent on Monday.



Lender Commerzbank was marginally lower after announcing it would issue a subordinated bond with an exclusion of the subscription right of the shareholders.



In economic releases, Germany's construction orders declined in April from the previous month, data from Destatis showed.



The price-adjusted orders in construction industry decreased by a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.7 percent month-on-month in April.



This decline was due to the high order intake last month on the back of particularly good development, the agency reported.



