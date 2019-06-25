

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - John McCartney, a Rice Team nominee for the EQT Corp. (EQT) Board of Directors, issued a letter to the shareholders of EQT urging them to vote for the slate of directors proposed by Toby Rice, Derek Rice, Kyle Derham and William Jordan. The company's annual meeting of shareholders is scheduled for July 10, 2019.



'In my view, Toby Rice is highly qualified and capable to lead EQT and would make a tremendous difference in the future of the company,' John McCartney said.



