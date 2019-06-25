

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 9:00 am ET Tuesday, S&P/Case-Shiller home price index and Federal Housing Finance Agency's house price index for April will be out.



The greenback traded mixed against its major rivals ahead of these data. While the greenback rose against the pound, it was steady against the franc, the yen and the euro.



The greenback was valued at 1.1394 against the euro, 107.07 against the yen, 0.9747 against the franc and 1.2726 against the pound as of 8:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX