

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) was Tuesday awarded a $561.8 million production contract for Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles for the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



The two-year contract calls for new ATACMS rounds, as well as upgrading several previous-variant ATACMS as part of the Service Life Extension Program (SLEP III).



Both the SLEP and new ATACMS rounds will be produced at Lockheed Martin's Precision Fires Production Center of Excellence in Camden, Arkansas.



To meet the increased demand for ATACMS, Lockheed Martin is expanding its Camden manufacturing facilities to include the capability to produce ATACMS and other upcoming missiles.



The new-build ATACMS rounds under this contract will include sensor technology that provides the recently qualified Height-of-Burst capability.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX