

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The publishing company, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced that one of the last works of the late comic-book icon Stan Lee is set to be released this fall.



Titled 'A Trick of Light', the novel is Lee's first venture into Adult Fiction and features the origin story of a superhero named Cameron. Having attained the stupendous ability of controlling technological devices with his mind as a result of a bizarre accident that propels him into the limelight, the protagonist strikes up a friendship with pro coder-hacker, Nia, with whom he must collaborate to prevent the extinction of the human species.



'Our yarn is filled with tantalizing technologies that will make you hunger for tomorrow, while our characters strive to find the answers today,' wrote Lee in the introduction to the novel, which unfolds in a brand-new Universe, named Stan Lee's Alliances. 'They'll ask the questions we all have about love, friendship, acceptance, and the search for a higher purpose.'



Lee was the widely celebrated creator of such smash hits as 'The Amazing Spider-Man,' 'The Incredible Hulk,' and 'Thor,' among a long list of other superhero comic-book adventures. The 95-year-old genius passed away only a few months prior to the release of the film 'Avengers: Endgame,' which features a previously recorded cameo by him, and has come tantalizingly close to dethroning 'Avatar' by Steven Spielberg as the highest grossing film of all time since its release on April 26.



'We are so grateful that one of his final projects was his first-ever novel for adult readers, and we are proud and excited to be publishing it this fall,' said Bruce Nichols, SVP, Publisher, at HMH.



Co-written by Edgar Award-nominee, Kat Rosenfield, the novel was premiered as an Audible Original on Monday, and is set to hit bookstores everywhere on September 17. Fans can head to Amazon to pre-order the book now.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX