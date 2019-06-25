Marijuana News TodayProfitability is the big issue in the marijuana news today, with one pot company in particular likely to hit profitability very soon.There have also been some industry-defining occurrences at two major marijuana companies: Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) and Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB).ACB StockI'll start with perhaps the most positive news we've seen in the marijuana industry in a long time: Aurora Cannabis is likely going to be the first profitable legal pot company, according to one of the top Wall Street marijuana analysts, Vivien Azer.First you have to understand why profitability is so important..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...