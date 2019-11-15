

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The state of Michigan could start sales of recreational marijuana on December 1, 2019, months earlier than previously expected.



The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency or MRA said in an advisory bulletin that residents of the state, aged 21 years or order, will be able to legally buy marijuana from retail establishments beginning December 1.



The MRA said that beginning December 1, 2019, medical marijuana businesses, including growers and processors, can transfer up to half of their inventory to the recreational market. However, these businesses must have received a recreational license from the state.



Dispensaries will also be able to transfer to the adult use market only up to 50 percent of each type of product, such as marijuana-infused products, marijuana concentrates, or buds, which have been in inventory for at least 30 days. This is to ensure that medical marijuana patients will have an adequate supply of products.



Regulators in Michigan started to accept license applications for recreational marijuana businesses in the state from November 1.



While Michigan voters approved the legalization of adult-use cannabis in November 2018, the roll-out of the recreational marijuana market in the state was not expected until March or April 2020.



However, more than 1,300 Michigan communities have formally banned, either temporarily or indefinitely, recreational marijuana commerce. Only five municipalities in the state have formally passed ordinances that allow recreational marijuana business.



