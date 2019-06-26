

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Merrill Lynch's global commodities trading business agreed to pay $25 million to resolve the government's investigation into a multi-year scheme by the company's precious metals traders to mislead the market for precious metals futures contracts traded on the Commodity Exchange Inc., the U.S. Justice Department said.



Merrill Lynch admitted that, starting at least 2008 and continuing through 2014, precious metals traders employed by the company's schemed to deceive other market participants by injecting materially false and misleading information into the precious metals futures market. They did so by placing fraudulent orders for precious metals futures contracts that, at the time the traders placed the orders, they intended to cancel before execution.



In doing so, the traders intended to 'spoof' or manipulate the market by creating the false impression of increased supply or demand and, in turn, to fraudulently induce other market participants to buy and to sell futures contracts at quantities, prices and times that they otherwise likely would not have done so. Over the relevant period, the traders placed thousands of fraudulent orders.



Merrill Lynch's parent company, Bank of America Corp. (BAC) have agreed to cooperate with the government's ongoing investigation of individuals and to report to the Department evidence or allegations of violations of the wire fraud statute, securities and commodities fraud statute, and anti-spoofing provision of the Commodity Exchange Act in BAC's Global Markets' Commodities Business, whose function is to conduct wholesale, principal trading and sales of commodities.



The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced a separate settlement with Merrill Lynch in connection with related, parallel proceedings, where Merrill Lynch agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $11.5 million.



