

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc (AAPL) has acquired the autonomous vehicle start-up Drive.ai, adding its engineers to the iPhone maker's own self-driving project. Apple did not disclose a purchase price, according to reports.



Drive.ai had raised $77 million in venture capital, its latest round in 2017 valued it at $200 million.



Drive.ai was founded by Stanford researchers in 2015. It has been piloting an autonomous shuttle service in Texas.



In addition, the reports also said Uber acquired Mighty AI, a start-up that provides training data for the computer vision models that drive autonomous cars. Uber did not disclose a purchase amount.



