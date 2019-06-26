

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets, which were not in store for almost 2 years, are coming back, thanks to Chance the Rapper and the nuggets' millions of fans.



The fast food restaurant chain tweeted on June 25 that Spicy Chicken Nuggets are officially back on August 19th.



The much popular nuggets are returning after its fans offered more than 2 million likes to bring it back following an earlier tweet by Chance the Rapper.



On May 4, the American rapper tweeted, 'Positive Affirmations for today: I Will have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.'



The company retweeted the singer soon, promising that if its tweet could reach 2 million likes, the people in charge would bring the nuggets back. The likes were reached in less than 48 hours of that announcement.



On June 24, Wendy's Twitter account provided an attached 'save the date' link to a Google calendar invite for August 19.



It read, 'Hey, just wanted to send a lunch invite out to everyone. Was looking at the calendar and this seemed like it was probably the best date. Figured it would be a good chance for a couple million of us to get together. Just thought we'd throw a little nugget out there and see who wanted to hang. You're gonna want to keep this on the schedule. '



Also on Monday, Wendy's tweeted 'The stars have aligned', showing a picture of spicy chicken nuggets aligning in the similar shape to the Big Dipper constellation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX