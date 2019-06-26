

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - We are halfway through the year, and it's time to take a look back at some of the regulatory news that made headlines in June and look ahead to what lies in store for the biotech stocks at the FDA altar.



Eli Lilly's (LLY) Emgality received FDA approval on June 4, 2019, becoming the first drug to treat cluster headache, an extremely painful and often debilitating condition.



IB-Stim, the first medical device for relief of pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome in patients 11-18 years of age, was given FDA clearance on June 7, 2019. Developed by Innovative Health Solutions, the IB-Stim is a prescription-only device comprised of a small single-use electrical nerve stimulator that is placed behind the patient's ear.



AMAG Pharmaceuticals' Vyleesi, dubbed as 'female Viagra' was approved by the FDA on June 21, 2019, for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in premenopausal women.



So far this year, i.e, January to June, only 12 novel drugs have been approved compared to 20 during the same period last year.



Now, let's take a look at the biotech stocks awaiting the U.S. regulatory decision in July.



