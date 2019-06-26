

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales decreased for the second straight month in May, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales dropped 0.3 percent month-on-month in May, following a 0.5 percent decline in April. In March, sales grew 0.7 percent.



Food sales fell 1.1 percent from previous month, while clothing sales and other consumables rose 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, retail sales fell 0.7 percent in May, after a 3.1 percent rise in the previous month.



In the three months to May, retail sales climbed 1.1 percent compared to 1.7 percent increase in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX