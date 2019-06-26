

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate fell for the third month in a row in April, defying expectations for stability, data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate climbed to 3.2 percent in April from 3.5 percent in March. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged. A year ago, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent.



The number of unemployed fell to 91,000 in April from 98,000 in March, the data revealed. The figure was 105,000 in the same month last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX