

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German football club Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Wednesday said it has increased its equity by around 4 million euros in a financing round with various investors.



The club further announced plans to go public on the Munich Stock Exchange in the summer of 2019. With the move, the club aims to create a solid financial foundation for its structural and sporting development.



The issue will be accompanied by Portfolio Control GmbH.



Spielvereinigung Unterhaching said it is securing its budget for the next three seasons. The club would be debt-free, and could continue to invest in the junior performance centre and the 'Sportpark Unterhaching' stadium.



The traditional Munich club founded in 1925 said it could consistently pursue its medium-term goal of promotion to the 2nd Bundesliga. The club noted that the economic gap between the 3rd league and the 2nd Bundesliga is very large. Spielvereinigung Unterhaching expects to be able to achieve a considerable annual surplus in the 2nd Bundesliga.



Managing Director Manfred Schwabl said, 'The IPO is attractive for investors and for us. We will be able to plan financially for the coming years. We can further develop our nfrastructure and management in a targeted manner and prepare for sustainable success in the 2nd Bundesliga. Without debt or dependence on a patron.'



