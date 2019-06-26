

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose modestly on Wednesday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and looked ahead to the G20 meeting for directional cues.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 11 points or 0.15 percent at 7,433 after rising 0.1 percent the previous day.



Royal Dutch Shell was up half a percent and BP Plc was rising 1 percent as oil prices jumped nearly 2 percent in the face of worries about U.S.-Iran relations and on data showing a large crude oil inventory draw.



Wood Group (John) shares jumped 5.5 percent. The engineering and oilfield services provider said its performance in the first half was better than a year earlier.



Low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings gained 0.6 percent after amending the terms of its share buyback program.



Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl fell over 1 percent. The company said its first-half group revenue is expected to have increased by approximately 4 percent.



