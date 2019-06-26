

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to empagliflozin for the ongoing EMPEROR program, which will evaluate the effect of the tablet on cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with chronic heart failure with reduced or preserved ejection fraction. The EMPEROR phase III studies are part of the empagliflozin chronic heart failure program.



Empagliflozin is marketed as Jardiance in the U.S. Jardiance is a registered trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim.



