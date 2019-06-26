

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said, in a a phase 3 double-blind, parallel arm study, higher investigational doses of Trulicity (dulaglutide) significantly reduced A1C from baseline in people with type 2 diabetes, compared to once-weekly Trulicity 1.5 mg after 36 weeks. The trial also showed superiority on weight reduction. The safety data of the investigational doses was consistent with the known profile of Trulicity 1.5 mg.



The AWARD-11 trial will continue through 52 weeks. It is expected to complete in late 2019.



