

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate eased for a third straight month in May, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



The registered unemployment rate fell to 5.4 percent in May from 5.6 percent in April, in line with economists' expectation. In March, the unemployment rate was 5.9 percent.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.1 percent.



The number of registered unemployed persons decreased to 110,400 in May from 112,900 in April.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the registered jobless rate held steady 5.5 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX