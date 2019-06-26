

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation slowed in June after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.3 percent year-on-year in June, after a 3.6 percent increase in May.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 3.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent in June, after a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.



Airfares increased by 6.5 percent from the previous month and prices of regular maintenance and repair of dwellings rose by 2.3 percent.



