

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the response to no deal Brexit would not be automatic. It will depend on demand, supply and on the exchange rate.



'In the event that the government switches policy, the BoE would switch,' he said at the Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday.



Market expectations of no deal Brexit have gone up in recent months, Carney noted. The central bank assumes smooth departure from EU, while markets anticipate no deal.



The uncertainty is still there for businesses and this is affecting the short-term economic performance. In such an event, there is a greater change of additional stimulus.



