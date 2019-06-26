

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods company Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) announced Wednesday the appointment of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Christopher Peterson as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective June 28, 2019.



Peterson succeeds President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Polk, who is retiring effective at the end of June as previously announced in mid-March. Polk has been the company's President and CEO since 2011 and a member of the Newell Brands Board of Directors since 2009.



Peterson will also continue his current role as the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, a role he has had since joining Newell Brands in December of 2018.



Over the past 25 years, Peterson has held key senior executive roles at Procter & Gamble, Ralph Lauren and most recently Revlon Inc. where he was Chief Operating Officer - Operations.



The company also said the search for a permanent CEO is proceeding well and the Board expects to be in a position to announce an external hire as the permanent CEO in the upcoming weeks. It retained global executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to assist in a thorough search process.



