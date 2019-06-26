

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actuant Corp. (ATU) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $32.42 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $29.01 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Actuant Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $27.58 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.9% to $295.27 million from $317.10 million last year.



Actuant Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $27.58 Mln. vs. $23.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q3): $295.27 Mln vs. $317.10 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 to $0.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $265 to $275 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.15 to $1.21 Full year revenue guidance: $1.125 to $1.135 Bln



