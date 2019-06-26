

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast (CMCSK, CMCSA) said that the first non-smartphone devices will be available to Xfinity Mobile customers.



Comcast's Xfinity Mobile will offer Apple Watch Series 4 with built-in cellular, the new 10.5-inch iPad Air, and the new 7.9-inch iPad mini to its customers.



Comcast stated that iPad is available today in Xfinity Stores nationwide. Apple Watch will be available starting on June 28 in Xfinity Stores only, and customers can pre-register today.



The all-new 10.5-inch iPad Air and 7.9-inch iPad mini support Apple Pencil and include the A12 Bionic chip.



The company noted that Xfinity Mobile is available to Xfinity Internet customers, and includes up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text. Customers and can choose from two straightforward data options for smartphones and tablets - 'By the Gig' for $12 per GB of data, or Unlimited for $45 per month per line. A $10 per month fee will be added for each new smart watch or tablet activated on Xfinity Mobile.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX