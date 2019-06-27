

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release May figures for retail sales, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to have risen 0.6 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year following the flat monthly reading and the 0.5 percent yearly increase in April. Large retailer sales are tipped to add 0.2 percent on year after falling 1.8 percent in the previous month.



Also, the Bank of Japan will release Q1 money flow data.



New Zealand will see June results for the business confidence and activity outlook indexes from ANZ; in May, their scores were -32.0 and +8.5, respectively.



China will provide May numbers for industrial profits; in April, profits were down 3.7 percent on year.



Malaysia will release May figures for producer prices; in April, producer prices were up 0.6 percent on month and down 1.4 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX