

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) appointed one of ARM Holdings Inc.'s top chip engineers as Apple looks to expand its own chip development to more powerful devices, including the Mac, according to the reports.



Apple hired Mike Filippo in May for a chip architect position. At ARM, Filippo was a lead engineer behind chip designs that power the vast majority of smartphones and tablets and was leading a new push into parts for computers.



Prior to ARM, Filippo was also a key designer at Advanced Micro Devices and Intel Corp.



Apple initiated a plan several years ago to replace Intel chips in its Mac computers with processors based on the ARM architecture as early as 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX