

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR), a science and technology innovator, announced Thursday that the newly planned dental company will be named Envista Holdings Corp.



Danaher intends to create Envista and take public it through an initial public offering in the second half of 2019, on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock symbol will be NVST. Envista will employ 12,000 people worldwide.



Envista will be comprised of three operating companies within Danaher's Dental segment. These are Nobel Biocare Systems, KaVo Kerr, and Ormco. They do business in dental implants, orthodontics, dental equipment and consumables. The various brands included are Nobel Biocare, KaVo, Kerr, i-CAT, Dexis, Metrex, Pelton & Crane, Ormco, Implant Direct, and Orascoptic.



Envista will be led by Amir Aghdaei, who will become President and Chief Executive Officer. Aghdaei currently serves as Danaher Group Executive with responsibility for the Dental segment.



The company noted that the new name, Envista, is a combination of two Latin root words: 'en', a prefix meaning to be within, and 'vista', meaning a view. The logo of concentric circles represents the company's ability to collaboratively achieve endless possibilities ahead.



