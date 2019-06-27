

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - In a first-of-its-kind event, Amazon Music will celebrate the Prime Day with Prime Day Concert featuring 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Taylor Swift. The event will also feature performances from chart-topping artists including Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G.



On July 10, 2019, the Prime Day Concert will be live for streaming on Prime Video exclusively for Prime members around the world. The event will be available to Prime members to stream on-demand after the live show for a limited time.



The Amazon's Prime Day starts at midnight on July 15 and runs for 48 hours.



