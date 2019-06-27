

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway retail sales declined in May, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The volume index of retail sales excluding sales of motor vehicles fell a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 1.9 percent increase in April.



On a working day adjusted basis, the volume of retail sales index decreased 2.2 percent in May from the same month last year.



The value of retail sales fell a working day adjusted 0.8 percent year-on-year in May.



During the March to May period, the volume of retail sales declined 0.4 percent from a year ago, while the value grew 1.7 percent.



Separate data from Statistics Norway showed that the household consumption fell 0.3 percent month-on-month in May, following a 1.4 percent fall in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX