

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher Plc (KGF.L) said Thursday that it has appointed Thierry Garnier as new chief executive officer, succeeding Véronique Laury. Garnier will join Kingfisher in the autumn with the date yet to be finalised.



Garnier has spent 20 years in senior roles at Carrefour, the French multi-national retailer. He is currently a member of the Carrefour Group Executive Committee and the Chief Executive Officer of Carrefour Asia.



Kingfisher noted that Véronique Laury will step down from the Board and as Chief Executive Officer by the end of September 2019.



The company will announce its half-year results on 18 September 2019.



