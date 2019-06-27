

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has launched Counter pickup points at more than a hundred Rite Aid stores across the U.S. By the end of the current year, the service will be rolled out across 1,500 Rite Aid locations. The company also plans to partner with local businesses in the future for the service.



At the Counter pickup point, a customer can receive his package by providing a unique barcode sent by the retailer via an e-mail notification. The service is at no extra cost.



