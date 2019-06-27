

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate eased during three months ended May, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to 3.4 percent during March to May from 3.5 percent in the three months to April. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to remain unchanged.



The number of unemployed totaled 160,400 in May.



The number of youth unemployed, those aged between 15 and 24, totaled 35,300 and the youth unemployment rate came in at 11.1 percent.



The overall employment rate rose to 60.7 in three months to May from 60.5 percent in the preceding period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX