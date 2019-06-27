

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank AG (AAALF.PK) has made a mid-single-digit million euro investment in PropTech1 Ventures, a venture capital fund that focuses on the real estate sector and specialises in European PropTech start-ups. PropTech1 Ventures is Germany's first venture capital fund. The shareholders of the fund include approximately 30 real estate companies and entrepreneurs.



'We are always on the lookout for fresh ideas and innovative approaches to add to our Group-wide start-up programme in order to continue offering convincing solutions to our clients - in an environment increasingly shaped by technology', said Henning Zander, Head of Aareal Bank Group's start-up programme.



