

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - The Finnish manufacturing confidence declined to the lowest level in nearly three years in June, data released by the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK showed on Thursday.



The business confidence index for the manufacturing sector fell to minus 5 in June from +1 in May. This was the lowest since August 2016.



Confidence in the construction sector fell to zero in June from 5 in the preceding month.



Meanwhile, the service sector confidence improved notably to 20 in June from 13 in the prior month. At the same time, confidence in the retail trade rose to 6 from 3 in the previous month.



