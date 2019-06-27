

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, European Commission publishes euro area economic sentiment survey results. Economists forecast the confidence index to drop to 104.8 in June from 105.1 in May.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals ahead of the data. While the euro rose against the greenback and the pound, it was steady against the yen and the franc.



The euro was worth 122.73 against the yen, 1.1134 against the franc, 0.8957 against the pound and 1.1372 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



