

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Thursday as optimism prevailed that the United States and China will agree to a framework at the G20 meeting to avoid elevated tariffs.



U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit that starts on Friday in Osaka, Japan.



Markets expect some sort or agreement to keep negotiating on trade and avoid a further escalation of the dispute.



The benchmark DAX was up 68 points or 0.55 percent at 12,312 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday.



Aareal Bank gained 1 percent after it announced a mid-single-digit million euro investment in PropTech1 Ventures, a venture capital fund that focuses on the real estate sector and specialises in European PropTech start-ups.



Chemicals giant Bayer soared nearly 8 percent after saying it has hired an external lawyer and set up a committee to resolve a multi-billion dollar litigation issue.



