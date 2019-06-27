

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held steady on Thursday after the South China Morning Post reported, citing sources that the U.S. and China have agreed to a tentative truce in their trade dispute that would help avert the next round of tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports.



The news helped generate optimism that the two sides will reach some sort of agreement at the highly anticipated G20 summit, staring on Friday in Osaka, Japan.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 3 points at 5,503 in opening deals after losing 0.3 percent the previous day.



Sanofi shares edged down slightly. The pharma major announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted for review the Biologics License Application for MenQuadfi, a meningococcal vaccine candidate.



In economic releases, Eurozone economic sentiment deteriorated more-than-expected in June, survey data from the European Commission showed.



The economic sentiment index dropped to 103.3 in June from 105.2 in May. The score was forecast to fall to 104.7.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX