

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $149.4 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $123.3 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $154.8 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.30 billion



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $154.8 Mln. vs. $135.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.16 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q2): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 to $5.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX