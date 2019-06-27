

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's producer price inflation slowed in May, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The producer price index climbed 7.8 percent year-on-year in May, after 10.2 percent in April.



Domestic market producer prices rose 5.7 percent annually in May and prices in the foreign market surged by 8.9 percent.



Prices of power intensive industry products decreased 1.0 percent and those of marine products surged 18.5 percent.



On a month-on-month, producer prices rose 1.3 percent in May after a 0.5 percent rise in April.



Separate data from Statistics Iceland showed that the jobless rate rose to 4.7 percent in May from 3.2 percent in April



The unadjusted jobless rate came in at 6.1 percent in May versus 3 percent in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX