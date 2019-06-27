

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - A lawsuit has been filed against technology giant Google and the University of Chicago Medical Center or UChicago Medicine accusing their alliance of violating patients' privacy.



The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois by a patient. The suit accuses the hospital of sharing too many records of patients without removing identifiable date stamps or doctor's notes. With the information, Google could determine the identity of every medical record, the suit says.



Commenting on the lawsuit, a Google spokesman reportedly said that its health care research could help save lives in the future, and that the company follows all relevant rules and regulations in handling health data.



The data sharing between Google and the Medical center was under partnership initiated in 2017 to share patient data. The partnership uses artificial intelligence to predict medical events. With the collaboration, the parties aimed to study ways to use data in electronic medical records for making discoveries to improve the healthcare quality.



While announcing the partnership, Google had said that it is working with hospitals to ensure that patient data is kept private and secure.



For the partnership, Google Cloud's state-of-the-art infrastructure is being used to keep digital health records stored securely with the highest level of protections and strictly following HIPAA privacy rules. The records are also stored separately from consumer data.



Google has been working closely with health care partners to build technology that can read electronic health records and help physicians identify medical conditions.



It is expected that the machine-learning tools developed by researchers at Google combined with UChicago Medicine's health care predictive modeling expertise will prevent unplanned hospital readmissions and avoid costly complications.



