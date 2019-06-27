

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ended March, figures from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent in the first quarter from 3.9 percent in the corresponding period of 2018.



The number of unemployed people totaled 8,853 in the March quarter compared to 9,211 a year ago.



At the same time, the employment rate climbed to 72.2 percent from 69.7 percent.



The youth jobless rate rose to 9.9 percent in the first quarter from 8.0 percent in the same period preceding year.



