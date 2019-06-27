

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $27.99 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $20.93 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.03 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.44 billion from $1.40 billion last year.



Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $35.03 Mln. vs. $28.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.



