

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $126.5 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $69.6 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $174.6 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.5% to $2.61 billion from $1.97 billion last year.



Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $174.6 Mln. vs. $195.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q4): $2.61 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.



